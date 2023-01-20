Home

Business

Layoffs Get Worse in 2023: This Tech Company Fires Hundreds of Employees After Amazon And Microsft. Deets Inside

Layoffs Get Worse in 2023: This Tech Company Fires Hundreds of Employees After Amazon And Microsft. Deets Inside

Layoff News: If reports are to be believed, the company has decided to eliminate nearly 201 jobs in Santa Clara by January 31. Besides, Intel is eyeing the elimination of 343 jobs in the Sacramento County city of Folsom.

Layoffs Get Worse in 2023

Layoff News: The mass layoffs by the tech companies is set to get worse in the coming days. After Amazon, Microsft and Twitter, Chip-maker Intel is making deeper job cuts that will hit at least hundreds of employees in the Bay Area and nearby places in the US.

If reports are to be believed, the company has decided to eliminate nearly 201 jobs in Santa Clara by January 31. Besides, Intel is eyeing the elimination of 343 jobs in the Sacramento County city of Folsom. Altogether, the chip giant plans to cut over 500 jobs in California.

All of the impacted employees in Santa Clara and Folsom have received 60 days’ notice that their jobs were being eliminated. “It is possible that some impacted employees may find comparable roles within Intel and remain employed,” the company said.

The Intel layoffs are set to be completed by January 31, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

LAYOFFS SET TO GET WORSE IN 2023

The Year 2023 is set to get worse for techies across the globe. Latest reports showed that 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month, signalling bad days ahead.

While Amazon sacked more than 20,000 employees in January 2023, Twitter boss Elon Musk is also planning to lay off more employees from the microblogging platform again after six weeks. About 50 employees in the company’s product organisation are set to be let go in the coming weeks.

On average, over 1,600 techies are being fired per day in 2023 globally including in India.