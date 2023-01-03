Top Recommended Stories
Bad News! This Company to Sack Employees in January. Read CEO’s BIG Statement
Recently, in an open letter to employees, Goldman Sachs CEO, David Solomon confirmed that the firm will be making a “headcount reduction” starting January 2023.
Layoff News India: After a holiday lull, more layoffs are around the corner and several companies across the spectrum are set to lay off thousands of employees, starting in January. Recently, in an open letter to employees, Goldman Sachs CEO, David Solomon confirmed that the firm will be making a “headcount reduction” starting January 2023. Earlier last month, the investing banking company had announced that it would begin with layoffs soon.
“There are a variety of factors impacting the business landscape, including tightening monetary conditions that are slowing down economic activity. For our leadership team, the focus is on preparing the firm to weather these headwinds,” Solomon stated in his letter.
Meanwhile, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the US claimed that January will be the highest month for layoff and discharges. Tech giants Google and Amazon are set to lay off thousands of employees in early 2023.
Google is already evaluating employees with its performance rating system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD). Under the new system, Google is expected to lay off about 6 per cent of full-time employees.
