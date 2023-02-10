Home

Layoff News: This Company to Cut 1,250 Jobs in 2023. Deets Inside

Layoff: The job cuts will be made across all businesses and result in savings of at least $130 million on an annualized basis.

Layoff News 2023: Amid a faltering global economy, several media and tech companies have lately made layoffs. Joining the bandwagon, News Corp is contemplating to cut about 5 percent of its workforce which is about 1,250 roles in the company.

The job cuts will be made across all businesses and result in savings of at least $130 million on an annualized basis, said company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Thomson.

News Corp, which publishes the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), asserted it incurred $6 million in one-time costs associated with its plans to merge with Fox Corp, which News Corp Executive Chairman and Fox Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch scrapped in January, reported Reuters.

“Just as our company passed the stress-test of the pandemic with record profits, the initiatives now underway, including an expected 5 percent headcount reduction, or around 1,250 positions this calendar year, will create a robust platform for future growth,” CEO Robert Thomson said in the earnings release Thursday.

Last month, Rupert Murdoch pulled the plug on a proposal to bring back together his News Corp. and Fox Corp., saying the merger wassn’t coming at the right time for shareholders.

