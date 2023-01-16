Home

This Company Sacks 600 Employees, Offers 100% Variable Pay as Severance. Deets Inside

Sharechat sacked nearly 600 employees in fresh round of layoffs. The laid off employees will receive 100 percent of their variable pay until December 2022.

Layoff News: Mohalla Tech Pvt, parent company of Indian social media platform ShareChat has sacked nearly 600 employees. The fresh round of layoffs come just six months after the firm raised USD255 million in funding.

In an internal mail to employees, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO of the homegrown social media platform said,”We are taking a very difficult decision today to part ways with around 20% of our talented FTEs (full-time employees) to ensure the financial health and longevity of our company in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.” People familiar with the matter informed that the company has laid off employees in senior management and mid to junior level in the last few days.

SEVERANCE PACKAGE FOR LAID OFF EMPLOYEES

The sacked employees will receive 100 percent of their variable pay until December 2022.

The employees will also receive the total salary for the notice period and two weeks’ pay as ex gratia for every year served with the company, reported MoneyControl.

Moreover, employees can encash unused leave balances of up to 45 days as per the current gross salary. Employees’ stock options will also continue to vest up till April 30 2023, and employees will retain

all vested ESOPs (employee stock option plan). In addition to this, the company will also keep its health insurance policy in place until June 2023 and employees will be allowed to retain their work assets, such as their laptops.

ABOUT SHARECHAT

ShareChat is an Indian social media platform, owned by Bangalore – based Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd. It was founded by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan, and incorporated on 8 January 2015. ShareChat app has over 350 million monthly active users across 15 Indian languages