Home

Business

Amid Layoff Season, Over 1 Lakh Employees Lose Job In 2023: Check Company-Wise List

Amid Layoff Season, Over 1 Lakh Employees Lose Job In 2023: Check Company-Wise List

Layoff News Updates: Google has reportedly laid off 6 per cent of its workforce or 12,000 employees, the highest among all companies.

Starting from January, this year witnessed mass layoffs by several IT firms such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and Amazon and others.

Layoff Latest News Today: Taking cost-cutting measures amid the economic volatile situation, several tech companies across the world have laid off thousands of employees in recent months. The layoff drive includes sacking employees in thousands of numbers to eliminating entire teams across verticals. As per the latest data from layoffs.fyi, about 332 tech companies have laid off 1,00,746 employees in 2023 alone.

The New Year witnessed mass layoffs by several IT firms such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and Amazon and others. Google has reportedly laid off 6 per cent of its workforce or 12,000 employees, the highest among all companies. In the similar manner, Microsoft has also sacked 10,000 employees and Amazon sacked around 8,000 employees.

You may like to read

Other IT firms such as Salesforce has laid off 8,000 employees, Dell sacked 6,650, IBM about 3,900, SAP nearly 3,000, Zoom around 1,300, and Coinbase about 950 employees, among others.

Notably, Yahoo layoffs are the latest addition to the global layoffs list. Yahoo recently announced to lay off 20 percent of its staff, impacting 1,600 employees in its ad tech business. Employees have been issued notice that 12 per cent of the company (1,000 employees) would be laid off before the end of the day. And in the next six months, another 8 percent — or 600 — will lose their jobs. Nearly half of Yahoo’s ad tech business will be impacted by these massive job cuts.

Apart from these companies, Microsoft-owned GitHub also announced to lay off about 10 per cent of its workforce or 300 employees in the upcoming quarter. The company also stated that it will vacate its offices and become fully remote once its lease ends.

Talking about the reason behind such mass layoffs, these IT firms are citing economic pressure and an uncertain future for the move.

Dell Technologies recently slashed about 6,650 jobs or about 5 per cent of the company’s global workforce. Giving details, company’s co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said the company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future”.

Layoff By Major Tech Firms in 2023: Company-wise Details

Microsoft Layoffs — 10,000 employees (5% of workforce)

Amazon Layoffs — 8,000 (3% of workforce)

Salesforce Layoffs — 8,000 (10% of workforce)

Dell Layoffs — 6,650 (5% of workforce)

IBM Layoffs — 3,900 (2% of workforce)

SAP Layoffs — 3,000 (3% of workforce)

Zoom Layoffs — 1,300 (15% of workforce)

Coinbase Layoffs — 950 (20% of workforce)

Yahoo Layoffs — 1,600 (20% of workforce)

GitHub Layoffs — 300 (10% of workforce).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.