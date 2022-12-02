Layoff Spree Continues: Another Edtech Startup SACKS Employees As Part of Restructuring

New Delhi: As a part of the restructuring exercise, edtech startup Teachmint has laid off 45 employees or about 5% of its workforce across departments. The laid-off employees would get a severance package of three months and health coverage, said reports.

Moreover, people familiar with the matter said that the company would also speed up the vesting of ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) for the sacked employees, which means they can apply for different roles within the organisation.

“In an effort to build long-term efficiencies and address redundancies, we have restructured some teams. As a result, unfortunately, some roles have been impacted. The impacted employees have been informed in advance and we are supporting them to the maximum extent possible,” a spokesperson for Teachmint told Moneycontrol without disclosing any more details.

Teachmint is a leading provider of education-infrastructure solutions, powering the education ecosystem to deliver inspired learning outcomes. Since its inception, the company claims to enable millions of educators to create global, future-ready classrooms with their proprietary classroom technology. Teachmint today is catering to end-to-end needs of all education providers from K-12 schools to after-school tutoring, universities, creators and even edtechs.