Working at Google? You May Get FIRED Next Year If … | Deets Inside

New Delhi: Rumours about layoffs at search giant Google have been swirling around for quite some time now. Latest reports suggest that Google has come up with a new ranking and performance improvement plan and is planning to sack 6 percent of employees that reportedly fall under the low-performance bracket.

People familiar with the matter that the search giant is expecting 6 per cent of full-time employees to fall under the poorly performed category, apparantly “putting them at risk for corrective action.” For the unversed, Google has suspended hiring new employees and reportedly told some existing employees to “shape up or ship out” if expectations are not met.

Reports had earlier stated that Alphabet might lay off about 10,000 “poor performing” employees, or 6 per cent of its workforce. Under the new performance plan, managers have been asked to categorise 6 per cent of employees, or roughly 10,000 people, as low performers in terms of their impact for the business. Alphabet has a workforce of nearly 187,000 employees.

Earlier this month, various employees in the meetings have expressed their concerns about the layoff situation, to which Sundar Pichai told them that it’s “tough to predict the future”. Pichai made the statement in a companywide meeting with staff. Moreover, Pichai asserted that he cannot make “forward-looking commitments” about the same (layoffs).

“What the company is trying hard to do “is to make important decisions, be disciplined, prioritise where we can, rationalise where we can, so that we are set up to better weather the storm, regardless of what’s ahead. I think that’s what we should focus on and try and do our best there,” Pichai added.