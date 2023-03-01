Home

Business

Eventbrite To Cut 8% Worforce, Move Some Roles To India | Details Here

Eventbrite To Cut 8% Worforce, Move Some Roles To India | Details Here

Eventbrite, a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, said the company is laying off eight per cent of its workforce as part of cross-cutting measure.

Layoffs 2023: Several departments including wireless research institutes, terminals and other verticals were affected due to the lay offs.

Layoffs 2023: Eventbrite, a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, said the company is slashing eight per cent of its workforce as part of cross-cutting measure. Eventbrite is planning shift 30 per cent of its workforce to Spain and India from US and Argentina.

“Our strong fourth quarter and full year financial results reflect great execution in enabling creator success and growth. We powered the experience economy with $3.3 billion of ticket sales in 2022 as consumers attended 5 million total events offered by our creators. New tools, like Ads, are making an impact for creators who rely on Eventbrite to build their audience using our scale and marketplace,” Julia Hartz, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, said.

You may like to read

“As industry leaders, we will continue to innovate on marketing and demand generation capabilities that help creators share their unique content with a bigger audience of consumers. We’ve taken the difficult and important steps to restructure our business to accelerate toward a two-sided marketplace and our long-term financial targets. We are focused on the opportunity to help our customers grow faster while driving improved profitability, sustainable growth and increased shareholder value.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.