Layoffs 2023: This Chinese Company Announces 20% Job Cuts. Details Here

Chinese telecom equipment provider ZTE announced 10-20% layoffs as part of cross-cutting measure.

Layoffs 2023: Several departments including wireless research institutes, terminals and other verticals were affected due to the lay offs.

New Delhi: Adding to the long list of companies which has announced layoffs, Chinese telecom equipment provider ZTE became the latest to cut workforce as part of cross-cutting measure. Several departments including wireless research institutes, terminals and other verticals were affected due to the lay offs.

A report in China Star Market stated several employees were notified about their layoffs before the end of February. “Some departments of the Wireless Research Institute are laying off 10-20 per cent of their staff. In addition, the terminal business department is also the focus of the layoffs,” the report said, quoting a ZTE employee.

The job cuts will also reportedly impact senior employees who have worked for the company for more than 10 years.

“A software development engineer who has been in ZTE for more than 10 years is also on the list this time. The layoffs ratio in my department has exceeded 10 per cent and more layoffs will continue later,” another employee was quoted as saying.

According to the report, the company took the decision to sack employees due to over-recruitment last year. A ZTE spokesperson said that this is a “normal personnel adjustment and reshuffle” like every year and that there has been no obvious change this year.

