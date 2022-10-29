Bengaluru: Days after shutting down Kerala office in Thiruvananthapuram, Edtech firm Byju’s is now facing allegations of layoffs in the Karnataka city of Bengaluru. Sources close to the development told news agency IANS that the employees are being asked to immediately resign or face terminations which would affect their career prospectus.Also Read - Emergency Declared At Delhi Airport After Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Grounded Due To Suspected Sparks | WATCH

Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has stated that Byju's is laying off employees in its Bengaluru headquarters.

Giving details, KITU Secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga told the media that employees at Baiju's are reluctant to resign but are being forced. The HR department is indulging in getting resignations forcefully from employees.

He also stated that there is no written communication regarding layoffs from the company.

For the past one week, the HR department has been calling employees and asking them to submit their resignations voluntarily.

After massive layoffs attracted media attention and terminated employees met Kerala Labour Minister Shivankutty, Byju’s management team in its Thiruvananthapuram office offered transfer options to them.