Layoffs Continue: Nasdaq-listed Software Firm Gives Pink Slip to 90 Employees. Deets Here

Layoff News: Citing ‘performance and staffing redundancies’, Freshworks — a Nasdaq-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm, has sacked nearly 90 of its employees or 2% of its total workforce across teams. The impacted employees belong to sales, marketing, and engineering. For the unversed, the company has a workforce of around 5,200 employees globally.

A source familiar with the matter said that most of the sacked employees in the sales team were kept on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP)—a tool to give an employee with performance deficiencies the opportunity to succeed. “Many people were asked to move to other teams and some were kept on PIP. Mainly those employees were laid off, I think,” the person said. “We are promised severance however it differs across teams,” a source told MoneyControl.

NOT A COMPANY-WIDE LAYOFF BUT…

Girish Mathrubootham, founder, and chief executive of the company also shot an email to the employees and asserted that this is not a company-wide layoff but rather a structural change.

“In all the changes we undertook we have deployed and retained the majority of our teammates, however a few around 2% of 5,200 people or approximately 90 employees for whom we do not have a readily available open position,” Moneycontrol reported quoting Mathrubootham as saying in an email.

“We are doing everything we can to help impacted employees with transition support including extended healthcare coverage and outplacement services,” he added.

TECH LAYOFFS SURPASS GREAT RECESSION LEVELS

Meanwhile, the massive layoffs by the tech companies this year alone have surpassed the levels from the Great Recession the world went through 2008-2009 that began with Lehman Brothers collapse.

In 2008, tech companies laid off about 65,000 employees, and a similar number of workers lost their livelihoods in 2009, according to data by global outplacement and career transitioning firm global outplacement & career transitioning firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

By comparison, 965 tech companies have laid off more than 150,000 employees this year globally, surpassing the Great Recession levels of 2008-2009. Led by companies like Meta, Amazon, Twitter, Microsoft, Salesforce and others, the tech layoffs are set to worsen early next year amid ongoing global macroeconomic conditions.