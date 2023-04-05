ICRC Layoffs: Red Cross to Sack 1,500 Employees as Budget for Humanitarian Aid Decreases

Home

The ICRC endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and universal humanitarian principles.

New Delhi: The layoff season continued to hit the tech world in 2023 with some big names like Microsoft and Google sacking their employees. According to the reports, more than 3,400 tech employees are being laid off per day on average in January globally. Now, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced that it will lay off some 1,5000 employees and scale back activities in some areas due to anticipated reductions in resources for humanitarian aid.

According to the reports, the organisation’s governing board last week authorised cost savings totaling 430 million CHF (approximately $475.30 million) spread out across 2023 and early 2024.

“Approximately 1,500 jobs worldwide will have to be cut over the coming 12 months,” ICRC said in a statement on Tuesday. “At least 20 of currently 350 locations around the world will close — where, for example, the area can be covered by another ICRC office, or where other humanitarian or development partners can take over. We will also be scaling back and closing some of our programmes,” said ICRC.

According to ICRC, multiple end-of-year promises from donors did not materialise “at the level we had anticipated” and that costs in the final quarter of 2022 were more than anticipated.

About ICRC:

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organization whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to provide them with assistance.

The ICRC also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and universal humanitarian principles.

Established in 1863, the ICRC is at the origin of the Geneva Conventions and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. It directs and coordinates the international activities conducted by the Movement in armed conflicts and other situations of violence.

