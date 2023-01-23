Home

Layoffs: These Employees Are At Most Risk of Being Sacked by Companies | Deets Here

Layoffs Get Worse in 2023

Layoff News: Amid the ongoing layoffs from the likes of Twitter, Meta and Amazon, a former vice-president of human resources at Microsoft has listed out three categories of employees who are at the most risk of being sacked and two of the safest categories. “Every industry, company, even department has a different risk, but some areas are more vulnerable than others,”, said Chris Williams. He is now a podcaster, consultant and TikTok creator.

Layoffs: Three Most Unsafe Categories

Contract workers: An individual retained by a company for a predetermined time, for a predetermined price are called contract worker. They are usually the first out when the tide turns. Employees associated with new initiatives: Companies recruit people when it plans to expand their territories during a good phase. However, during layoffs such employees are at risk. “Unless the company is making a concerted effort to pivot entirely to these new areas, these kinds of new initiatives are often the first ones cut when times are leaner,” Williams told Business Insider. Employees associated with event planning: When companies are in a tight spot, events and luxury activities take a back seat and thus employees associated with event planning are quick to be sacked.

Safe Categories Employees

Profit-making employees: If employees are making profit to the company, the firm would not risk incurring losses if such staff are fired. “If you’re an essential part of building the most profitable product for your company, your layoff risk is low. When retreating to the core business, companies turn to the quality products that make money,” Williams told Business Insider. HR Staff: “HR is essential in the layoff process, and finance is often relied on as the financial status gets more scrutiny. As such, these areas are rarely the source of major cuts in most layoffs,” Williams added.