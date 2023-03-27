Home

‘Layoffs Would Be a Last Resort’: Employer Rating Website Glassdoor Cuts 15 Percent Workforce

New Delhi: Glassdoor, an employer rating website, is all set to reduce its workforce by roughly 15 per cent, affecting 140 employees, its CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong has announced, blaming the “shifting macroeconomic environment”.

In a memo sent to employees, Sutherland-Wong said that from the start, “we said that layoffs would be a last resort”.

“Unfortunately, we have reached that point. It is with a heavy heart that I share that I have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce. Today we are going to say goodbye to around 140 of our colleagues, who represent approximately 15 per cent of the Glassdoor team,” said the CEO.

Those in the US whose roles are being impacted will receive a meeting invitation to meet with managers or team leads.

“EMEA employees will receive an invitation to either a UK or Ireland Town Hall meeting where we’ll share specific next steps for those markets,” the company informed.

“This outcome is devastating and please know that we made all attempts to control costs to avoid this. We paused hiring. We cut programme costs. We cut travel and events. Unfortunately, this was not enough,” the CEO mentioned.

Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on March 20.

The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company’s history, adding to the 18,000 employees the tech giant said it would lay off in January. The company’s workforce doubled during the pandemic, however, in the midst of a hiring surge across almost the entire tech sector.

Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of job cuts this year.

In the memo, Jassy said the second phase of the company’s annual planning process completed this month led to the additional job cuts. He said Amazon will still hire in some strategic areas.

“Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” Jassy said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.