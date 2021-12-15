New Delhi: Leena Nair, the chief human resource officer (CHRO) of Unilever, has been named the new global Chief Executive Officer of French fashion house Chanel. She is the second Indian-origin woman to take over as a global CEO after Indra Nooyi (PepsiCo), who happens to be Leena’s mentor.Also Read - Goodbye Twitter! Former Twitter Head Manish Maheshwari Confirms Exit; to Launch Edtech Startup

In a rare move for the tightly-controlled fashion house, picking the consumer goods veteran to run one of the world's biggest luxury groups sends a positive and inclusive message, setting the pace in an industry reeling under pressure to show a more inclusive and accepting approach.

Leena Nair (52) said she is humbled and honoured to be appointed the global CEO of Chanel, which is an iconic and admired company.

“I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world,” Leena Nair tweeted.



The Indian born British national has been given the charge of ensuring Chanel’s “long term success as a private company”, it said in a statement, recognising Leena Nair as a “visionary leader whose ability to champion a long-term, purpose-driven agenda is matched with a consistently strong record of business outcomes”.

Leena Nair will now be based out of London and will join the luxury house at the end of January.

Renowned for its women’s pantsuits, tweeds and famous handbags, Chanel was founded in 1910 by the legendary Gabrielle Chanel, fondly called “Coco” Chanel. What started out as a hat boutique in Paris became synonymous with French chic and Parisienne style.

From 2016 to date, Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, temporarily took on the CEO’s job till a suitable candidate was found. The 73-year-old French billionaire will take on the role of global Executive Chairman.

Leena Nair is the “the first female, first Asian, youngest ever” chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Unilever. She is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).

Leena Nair’s 30-year-long career at Unilever comes to an end with her as the chief of human resources and a member of the company’s executive committee. Unilever’s CEO, Alan Jope, thanked her for her “outstanding contribution”, adding that she “has been a pioneer through her career… a driving force on our (Uniliver’s) equity, diversity and inclusion agenda… she has played a critical role in building our purpose-led, future-fit organisation.”

“I am grateful for my long career at @Unilever, a place that has been my home for 30 years. It has given me so many opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to a truly purpose-driven organisation,” Leena Nair tweeted.

“I will always be a proud advocate of @Unilever and its ambition to make sustainable living commonplace,” she added in another tweet.