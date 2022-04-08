Lemon Price In India | New Delhi: The lemon prices have touched new highs, rising higher than the per kg price of Apples and Mangoes. In one month alone, the lemon price in India has risen from Rs 70/ kg to Rs 400/ kg. As North India is experiencing a heatwave, it seems that the aam aadmi will be left devoid of their favourite lemonade.Also Read - After Gujarat's Rajkot, Now Lemon Prices Skyrocket in Jaipur, Touches Rs 400 Per Kg

Why Are Lemon Prices Rising?

Lesser Yield : Most of the lemons in the country are supplied by the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana. These regions have been facing sudden rains, spoiling the crop. This has led to a shortfall in supply of the citrus fruit.

: Most of the lemons in the country are supplied by the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana. These regions have been facing sudden rains, spoiling the crop. This has led to a shortfall in supply of the citrus fruit. Higher Demand due to Navratri and Ramadan : Fasting during these festivals increases the consumption of lemons, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. This too has pushed the lemon price in India upward.

: Fasting during these festivals increases the consumption of lemons, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. This too has pushed the lemon price in India upward. Fuel Price Hike : The rising prices of petrol and diesel in India have led to a rise in transportation costs by up to 15 per cent. The effect of this has been visible not only in lemon prices but in the prices of other fruits and vegetables as well.

: The rising prices of petrol and diesel in India have led to a rise in transportation costs by up to 15 per cent. The effect of this has been visible not only in lemon prices but in the prices of other fruits and vegetables as well. Soft Drink Industry: A large chunk of lemon grown in the country goes directly to factories for the production of soft drinks. The markets, as a result, do not get enough supplies to match the demand, pushing prices higher.

Lemon Price In India: Check Latest Lemon Price In Your City Here

(The rates have been taken from Dainik Bhaskar)