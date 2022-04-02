New Delhi: With the arrival of summer and soaring temperature, the prices of various vegetables have gone up. The latest of the lot is lemon, whose prices have gone up to Rs 200 per kg in Gujarat’s Rajkot as per a report by news agency ANI. The price rise of vegetables comes at a time when the common man is already struggling with the rising prices due to inflation.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again After a Day's Relief; Delhi To Pay 102.6 For Petrol. Check Latest Rates

And not just the lemon and vegetables, starting from milk and fuel to CNG, the prices of other essential commodities have also increased over the past few weeks, with common man landing in a soup amid the inflation. Also Read - Fuel Price Hike: By How Much Might Petrol And Diesel Price Increase Further? Know Here

“The price of lemon is touching Rs 200 per kg. It was around Rs 50-60 per kg earlier. This is affecting our ‘kitchen budget’. Don’t know when will the prices go down,” news agency ANI quoted a customer at a market as saying. Also Read - Why is Your Milk Getting Costlier?

Why is the price of lemon increasing? As per a report by ANI, the prices of lemons have gone up in Gujarat’s Rajkot due to a shortage in supplies and a rise in the demand for citrus fruit. At present, the lemons are currently being sold at Rs 200 per kg, as compared to the previous rates of Rs 50-60 per kg.

As the temperature rises, people prefer to include lemon in their diet as they are a rich source of Vitamin C and help in staying hydrated while promoting digestion. The increased consumption and shortage of supply have skyrocketed the prices of lemons.

Price surge affects traders: The surge in price of lemon and other vegetables has also affected the traders as the buyers are forced to buy lemons in less quantity after a sudden price surge. Hence, the increase in prices has affected both traders and buyers.

A recent report by Krishi Jagran suggested that chilli, ginger, beans, garlic, cauliflower, green coriander prices have been on the rise continuously over the Past weeks. Apart from this, the prices of cumin, coriander and chillies have seen a jump of 40 to 60 per cent in the recent days.

The rise of price of vegetables comes at a time when milk prices are also increasing too. Last month, dairy-making giant Amul announced that it was increasing milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, translating to a 4 per cent rise in MRPs. Later, Mother Dairy also increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.