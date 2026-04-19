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Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal apologises over dress code controversy: Company issues new in-store style guidelines

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal apologises over dress code controversy: Company issues new in-store style guidelines

The company's founder, Peyush Bansal, said that the document, which had gone viral, was an outdated one and did not reflect the company's current stance.

Lenskart's new policy now explicitly includes symbols of faith.

New Delhi: Eyewear retailer Lenskart has issued a public apology following significant backlash on social media. Furthermore, the company has now released a new and transparent ‘In-Store Style Guide,’ which grants employees full permission to wear their religious and cultural symbols while at the workplace.

Lenskart’s new policy now explicitly includes symbols of faith such as the *bindi*, *tilak*, *sindoor*, *kalava*, *mangalsutra*, *kada*, *hijab*, and *turban*. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the company stated that it is making its guidelines public and transparent in order to address the concerns of its customers and the wider community.

Old Document Goes Viral, Causes Controversy

The entire controversy erupted earlier this week when a document pertaining to Lenskart’s ‘Employee Grooming Policy’ went viral on social media. The document in question had prohibited employees from wearing religious symbols such as *bindis* and *tilaks*. Following this, calls for a boycott of the company began to surface across the internet.

CEO Peyush Bansal Issues Clarification

Hi, all. I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart. I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines. Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 15, 2026

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I have listened to your concerns and I understand your sentiment around this. I want to add more context to my earlier post. The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy. That said, it contained an incorrect line about… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 16, 2026

Observing the escalating controversy, the company’s founder, Peyush Bansal, intervened to clarify that the document, which had gone viral, was an outdated one and did not reflect the company’s current stance.

Bansal stated that the company’s policy places no restrictions whatsoever on any form of religious expression. He also offered an apology for the confusion that had arisen.

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