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Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal apologises over dress code controversy: Company issues new in-store style guidelines

The company's founder, Peyush Bansal, said that the document, which had gone viral, was an outdated one and did not reflect the company's current stance.

Published date india.com Published: April 19, 2026 5:52 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Lenskart, Peyush Bansal, dress code controversy, Eyewear, social media, In-Store Style Guide, bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalava, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban
Lenskart's new policy now explicitly includes symbols of faith.

New Delhi: Eyewear retailer Lenskart has issued a public apology following significant backlash on social media. Furthermore, the company has now released a new and transparent ‘In-Store Style Guide,’ which grants employees full permission to wear their religious and cultural symbols while at the workplace.

Lenskart’s new policy now explicitly includes symbols of faith such as the *bindi*, *tilak*, *sindoor*, *kalava*, *mangalsutra*, *kada*, *hijab*, and *turban*. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the company stated that it is making its guidelines public and transparent in order to address the concerns of its customers and the wider community.

Old Document Goes Viral, Causes Controversy

The entire controversy erupted earlier this week when a document pertaining to Lenskart’s ‘Employee Grooming Policy’ went viral on social media. The document in question had prohibited employees from wearing religious symbols such as *bindis* and *tilaks*. Following this, calls for a boycott of the company began to surface across the internet.

CEO Peyush Bansal Issues Clarification

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Observing the escalating controversy, the company’s founder, Peyush Bansal, intervened to clarify that the document, which had gone viral, was an outdated one and did not reflect the company’s current stance.

Bansal stated that the company’s policy places no restrictions whatsoever on any form of religious expression. He also offered an apology for the confusion that had arisen.

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

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