‘Let’s Script An Exciting Future’: TCS New CEO K Krithivasan’s First Email To Employees

Krithivasan earlier led the company’s largest vertical, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), and has held roles in delivery, sales, client management, and business management.

New Delhi: K Krithivasan, who took over as the CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has said he sees an “exciting new journey” for India’s largest IT services firm. Krithivasan, the fifth CEO of TCS since it was founded in 1968, is taking charge at a time the industry is managing the emergence of generative AI and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan will remain with the company till September 16 in an advisory role.

Krithi has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a master’s degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

In his first email titled ‘Let’s script an exciting future’ to employees after stepping into the role on June 1, Krithivasan gave a sneak peek into the company’s future bets as well as recounting the relationships he has built over the last 34 years at the company.

TCS CEO’s First Mail To Employees

“As we step into the next phase of TCS, we will continue our investments in key and emerging areas like cloud, cybersecurity, 5G, IoT, generative AI, etc., with an unrelenting focus on customer relationships and impeccable delivery,” he said talking about the key focus areas of the company.

I have had the opportunity to work with many of you and built long-lasting friendships which I cherish the most,” Krithivasan said in the email.

“I have also had the opportunity to work with many of our key clients across different geographies and build deep customer relationships. I step into this role on the strength of these friendships and relationships,” he was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

In the fourth quarter earnings call, Krithi said, “Leadership change doesn’t mean a strategy change. All of us have been working with this organisation for so many years and all of us have a good understanding. Whatever strategy Rajesh put in place was also a collective leadership decision on how we want to go forward. So I don’t expect a drastic strategy change. We’ll be tweaking what we do based on the market situation.”

According to a report by ICRA, the growth rate for the sector in FY24 is expected to be in mid-single digits. Growth is slowing also because BFSI, the largest revenue contributor for all major IT services firms, has been under stress due to headwinds in the US and Europe.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

