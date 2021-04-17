New Delhi: Apart from the wage hike of 25%, here comes another piece of good news for the employees of the LIC. The Life Insurance Corporation is offering another wonderful gift to its employees. As per the latest updates, the LIC has announced that every Saturday for its employees will be considered as a Public Holiday. Precisely, all the branches of LIC will be closed on this day and no work of any kind will be carried out on Saturday. In such a situation, you will have to do all the work between Monday and Friday. Also Read - LIC Customer Alert: Hurry! Claim Your Due Payment From Life Insurance Corporation; Check Last Date, Process

According to updates, the central government has made this change under section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881. More than one lakh employees of LIC will benefit from this change.

Apart from getting wage hike of 25%, this news of Saturday as public holiday will certainly bring cheers on the faces of people. After the meeting with union leaders in this regard, the final proposal of the management will be sent to the government and the Finance Ministry can make changes before issuing the notification.

On April 16, the LIC announced that it will grant wage hike of 25% to its 1.14 lakh employees across India. On Thursday, the Central government had issued a notification about the revised pay packets for LIC employees. The wage revision is effective from 1.8.2017.

“The employees are happy with the wage revision that has come at a difficult situation. The pay hike for the employees is expected to be over 25 per cent per month,” Shreekant Mishra, General Secretary, All India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA) told IANS.