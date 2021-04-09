NEW DELHI: India is battling second wave of Covid as Coronavirus cases surged past 1.3-lakh mark for first time. Even though stringent measures have been implemented in several places across India and vaccination is going on, we need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. India’s trusted Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is committed to safety and wellbeing of its customers amid the pandemic. Also Read - IPL 2021: Will Cheteshwar Pujara Do Well in T20s? Brett Lee Responds

Under these tough circumstances, LIC has assured its customers that the government owned insurance and investment corporation has been doing their best to ensure that critical policy services remain unaffected. "Under the restrictions imposed by various local authorities, our availability at touch points like branches, premium points and call center is getting affected. We request you to bear with us. Our online services are available for you on a 24*7 basis from the comfort and safety of your homes. Please stay home and stay safe," LIC said in a statement.

Will Your LIC policy cover Covid-19 claims?

Yes, LIC has categorically stated it will always stand by you and your loved ones when you need it the most. LIC has announced that the death claims arising due to coronavirus Covid-19 are treated on par with other causes of death. LIC Policy holders must take note that death claim is processed as per the terms and conditions of the Policy. Hence subject to

Policy conditions COVID 19 death claims are admissible, LIC has stated.

How to proceed LIC Covid-19 claims?

In case someone dies due to Coronavirus, the nominee mentioned by the deceased in the LIC policy needs to submit death claim intimation, death certificate and copy of policy schedule at the nearest branch office in case it is operational.

In case your nearest branch is non-operational owing to various COVID-19 advisories, you can email death claim intimation, death certificate and copy of policy schedule to the Nodal Person.