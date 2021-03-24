NEW DELHI: LIC Red-letter Day – LIC has eased Maturity Claim settlement process for you. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is offering to settle all due claims this year. You need to deposit your documents in any of LIC branches across India and you will be able to claim your due payment. The LIC customers must take note that this facility is available on a trial basis with immediate effect till March 31 only. Also Read - Big Relief For LIC Policy Holders, They Can Deposit Maturity Claim Documents Anywhere in India

“Today is a Red-letter day. This year, the LIC has settled more claims than last year till date despite the Covid pandemic,” LIC said in a statement. The LIC has said that 2.22 crore claims have been settled amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Also Read - LIC IPO: Now, LIC Insurance Policy Holders Will Have 10% Quota Reserved in the IPO

On March 19, the LIC had said that policyholders can deposit their Maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC branches anywhere in the country. The decision was taken in view of restriction in movements posed by Covid. However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s All India Network. This means if a policyholder is in one city and the policy document is another city, then the documents can be deposited separately at two different places. The facility is available on a trial basis with immediate effect till March 31, 2021. Also Read - LIC IPO Date 2021: Govt Likely to Reserve 10% of LIC IPO for Policyholders

LIC has allowed its 113 Divisional Offices, 2048 branches, 1526 satellite offices, and 74 customer zones to receive Maturity Claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy.

You can get more details by contacting your LIC agent or visiting nearest branch or going to the official website. You can also SMS your CITY NAME to 56767474. You can also download “My LIC” App. You can also contact call center services 022-68276827.