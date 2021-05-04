New Delhi: Having a own home is a dream for all of us! Some of us have managed to have one, others are still pursuing their dreams. Home Loan is considered as a stepping stone in realizing your dream home. Also Read - SRH vs MI IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is offering house loan at an annual interest rate of 6.90 per cent.

Home Loan borrowers can avail a few benefits from LIC which are online Home loan sanction facility, simple documentation, maximum tenure of 30 years or attainment of 60 years whichever is earlier, no pre-payment penalty, balance transfer of existing Home Loans possible.

LIC Home Loan Interest Rate 2021

Salaried and professional class need to pay annual interest rate from 6.90 per cent 7.50 per cent for borrowing up to Rs 50 lakh of home loan depending upon the CIBIL score.

Non-salaried and non-professional class need to pay annual interest rate from 7.00 per cent 7.60 per cent for borrowing up to Rs 50 lakh of home loan depending upon the CIBIL score.

Salaried and professional class borrowing more than Rs 50 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore of home loan need to pay annual interest rate of 6.90 per cent to 7.70 per cent depending up on CIBIL score.

Non-salaried and non-professional class borrowing more than Rs 50 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore of home loan need to pay annual interest rate of 7.00 per cent to 7.80 per cent depending up on CIBIL score.

Salaried and professional class taking home loan more than Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 3 crore are required to pay interest rate between 6.90 per cent and 7.70 per cent depending on CIBIL score.

Salaried and professional class taking home loan more than Rs 1 crore and up to Rs 3 crore are required to pay interest rate between 7.00 per cent and 7.80 per cent depending on CIBIL score.