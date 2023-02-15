Home

Want to Pay LIC Insurance Premium Through Paytm? Check Step by Step Guide Here

LIC Insurance PremiumPayment Via Paytm: Paytm, an Indian Digital payments service company allows users to pay utility bills and purchase travel tickets. In addition to it, users can pay their LIC premiums through Paytm. The LIC policy premium can be paid with Paytm either by the Paytm application (Android and Apple) or the Paytm website. All you need to have is your LIC Insurance Premium policy number.

LIC Insurance Premium: Step-by-Step Guide to Pay LIC Premium Through Paytm App

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to pay LIC Insurance Premium through Paytm app. Follow the steps given below.

Customers can do it without visiting the official website of their insurer.

Step 1: Open the Paytm application on your smartphone.

Open the Paytm application on your smartphone. Step 2: Scroll down to the “Recharge & Bill Payments” section. Click on View More option.

Scroll down to the “Recharge & Bill Payments” section. Click on View More option. Step 3: Click on the Financial Services section. Click on the ‘Pay Insurance Premium’ option.

Click on the Financial Services section. Click on the ‘Pay Insurance Premium’ option. Step 4: Select/Choose Insurer the insurer (LIC of India) from the list.

Select/Choose Insurer the insurer (LIC of India) from the list. Step 5: Enter your policy number, and nickname (optional). Check policy details like policy number, name of the policyholder, premium due date, number of the installment due and premium amount

Enter your policy number, and nickname (optional). Check policy details like policy number, name of the policyholder, premium due date, number of the installment due and premium amount Step 6: Tap on proceed for the payment and choose the payment method(via Paytm)

Tap on proceed for the payment and choose the payment method(via Paytm) Step 7: Make payment. On the successful payment, Paytm will send you a message on your registered email and mobile number for your reference.

