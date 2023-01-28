Home

LIC Investing More On Adani Amid Hidenburg Report

State-controlled Life Insurance Corporation of India invested more money into Gautam Adani's flagship unit even amid fraud allegations.

LIC is "spending about 3 billion rupees ($37 million) as an anchor investor in a $2.5 billion new share sale by Adani Enterprises Ltd", according to a filing.

New Delhi: State-controlled Life Insurance Corporation of India invested more money into Gautam Adani’s flagship unit even amid fraud allegations as markets continued tanking. LIC is “spending about 3 billion rupees ($37 million) as an anchor investor in a $2.5 billion new share sale by Adani Enterprises Ltd”, according to a filing as per a report by Bloomberg.

A report by US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research alleged that the Adani group was engaged in “a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme”. Adani group has since rubbished the report as a “malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations”. That, however, hasn’t stopped investors from selling off.

On Friday, shares of Adani Group companies continued their loosing streak for the second day with Adani Enterprises dropping a massive 18.5 per cent and Adani Ports & SEZ 16 per cent, taking the broader benchmark index — the Sensex down by 874.16 points or 1.45 per cent.

Adani Group Issues Statement On Hindenurg Report

The Adani Group, in a statement, said the maliciously mischievous, unresearched report published by Hindenburg Research on January 24 had adversely affected the group, its shareholders and investors. “The volatility in Indian stock markets created by the report is of great concern and has led to unwanted anguish for Indian citizens”, Jatin Jalundhwala, Group Head, Legal, Adani, said. “Clearly, the report and its unsubstantiated contents were designed to have a deleterious effect on the share values of Adani Group companies as Hindenburg Research, by their own admission, is positioned to benefit from a slide in Adani shares,” he said.

“We are deeply disturbed by this intentional and reckless attempt by a foreign entity to mislead the investor community and the general public, undermine the goodwill and reputation of the Adani Group and its leaders, and sabotage the FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) from Adani Enterprises. We are evaluating the relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research,” the Adani Group said.