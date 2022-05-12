LIC IPO | New Delhi: The share allotment of the LIC IPO is expected to be announced on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The bidding for shares closed on May 9. The allotment under the initial public offer (IPO) can be checked through the official website of BSE and LIC IPO’s registrar, KFin Tech. The government aims to raise Rs 20,500 crore through the IPO by selling its 3.5 per cent stake in the largest insurer in India. This is expected to be India’s biggest IPO yet. However, according to LIC IPO GMP, the shares may list at a discount.Also Read - Supreme Court Moved Against LIC IPO, Seeks Scrapping Of Process

Direct Link To Check LIC IPO Allotment Status

BSE Website

Go to the direct link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select LIC IPO Enter the LIC IPO application number received after bidding Enter the PAN details Click on ‘I’am not a robot’ Click on ‘Submit’ The LIC IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

KFin Tech Website

Go to ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx Select ‘LIC IPO’ Either select ‘Application number’ or ‘Client ID’ or ‘PAN Number’ Enter the number you wish to, from the above three Enter the captcha Click on ‘Submit’ The status will be visible on the screen

LIC IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details