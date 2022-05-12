LIC IPO | New Delhi: The share allotment of the LIC IPO is expected to be announced on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The bidding for shares closed on May 9. The allotment under the initial public offer (IPO) can be checked through the official website of BSE and LIC IPO’s registrar, KFin Tech. The government aims to raise Rs 20,500 crore through the IPO by selling its 3.5 per cent stake in the largest insurer in India. This is expected to be India’s biggest IPO yet. However, according to LIC IPO GMP, the shares may list at a discount.Also Read - Supreme Court Moved Against LIC IPO, Seeks Scrapping Of Process
Direct Link To Check LIC IPO Allotment Status
BSE Website
- Go to the direct link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select LIC IPO
- Enter the LIC IPO application number received after bidding
- Enter the PAN details
- Click on ‘I’am not a robot’
- Click on ‘Submit’
- The LIC IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.
KFin Tech Website
- Go to ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx
- Select ‘LIC IPO’
- Either select ‘Application number’ or ‘Client ID’ or ‘PAN Number’
- Enter the number you wish to, from the above three
- Enter the captcha
- Click on ‘Submit’
- The status will be visible on the screen
LIC IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details
- LIC IPO price: The price band has been fixed at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share by the government of India.
- LIC IPO size: The government aims to raise around Rs 21,000 crore from the IPO, making it the biggest IPO India has ever seen.
- LIC IPO lot size: One lot of LIC IPO comprises 15 LIC shares.
- LIC IPO application limit: One bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot whereas the maximum number of lots allowed for a single bidder is 14.
- LIC IPO investment limit: Minimum amount required to apply for the LIC IPO is Rs 14,235. The maximum amount allowed for a single retail investor is Rs 1,99,290.
- Discount for LIC policyholders: Policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share in the IPO.
- Discount for LIC employees: LIC employees and agents will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share.
- LIC IPO allotment date: The LIC IPO allocation will be announced on May 12, 2022.
- LIC IPO listing: Shares of LIC will likely list on BSE and NSE on May 17, 2022.
- LIC IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of LIC IPO.