LIC IPO | New Delhi: Friday is the third day of LIC IPO subscription. According to reports, the issue has been completely subscribed. In the policyholder category, the issue has even been oversubscribed by over 3 times. The bidding will stay open till May 9, 2022. For the ease of investors, the issue will remain open for a subscription even on Saturday and Sunday.Also Read - LIC IPO Fully Subscribed; Check GMP, Status Here

On May 17, the LIC IPO, which will most likely be the biggest IPO in India’s history, will hit the bourses. It will be listed on NSE as well as BSE. According to official documents, 2.21 crore shares have been reserved for policyholders. Also, they will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share. Also Read - Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points In Early Trade; Here's Why

How policyholders can buy LIC IPO through the Demat account?

Login to your Demat account Click on the IPO section from the menu Select the ‘LIC IPO’ tab. and select the category as ‘policyholders’. Fill in the required information, place a bid, and then click the submit button. Accept the mandate from the participating bank Select ‘apply now’ from the menu. To buy LIC IPO shares at discounted rates, complete the payment option using UPI or any other online payment mechanism. The amount will be locked-in till the allotment is announced.

The LIC IPO allotment will be announced on May 12, 2022. Also Read - Important Update! LIC Public Offer to Remain Open for Subscription on Saturday and Sunday