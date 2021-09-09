New Delhi: The Central government has finalized the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM) for the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). “Government has finalized the Book Running Lead Managers and some other advisors for the IPO of LIC,” the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) tweeted.Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Spoiler Alert: Anuj Kapadia Yells at Kavya For Insulting Gopi Kaka, Anupama Pays Him a Visit
LIC IPO Date, Valuation, Price, News
- The selected BRLM are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Goldman Sachs Securities, ICICI Securities, and JM Financial. The others are Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, and SBI Capital Market, according to IANS report.
- Further, the government has chosen KFintech Ltd as the registrar and share transfer agent for the proposed IPO. The Concept Communication Ltd has been selected as the advertising agency, IANS reported.
- Post Budge 2021, the central government has taken several legislative and executive steps to pave way for the mega IPO. Earlier in June, the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its in-principle approval to the IPO, according to IANS report.
- Accoding to the amendments proposed under the Finance Bill 2021, the authorised share capital of LIC must be Rs 25,000 crore, and this will be divided into 2,500 crore shares of Rs 10 each.
- Capital market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also eased the minimum public offer norms in a bid to pave the way for the LIC IPO, IANS reported.
- The central government may bring the Initial Public Offering around Diwali this year. According to Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K.V. Subramanian, the LIC IPO may fetch the government around Rs 1 lakh crore.