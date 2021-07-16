New Delhi: The central government is gearing up for the high-profile LIC IPO. Bids for book running lead managers (BRLM), legal adviser, and registrar and share transfer agent (RTA) for the mega initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India have been invited by the Centre. Apart from this, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has also invited bids for an advertising agency, as per an IANS report.Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Reacts on Rishabh Pant Testing Covid-19 Positive Ahead of England Tests

LIC IPO Latest News, LIC IPO Details