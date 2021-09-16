New Delhi: Government of India is seeking a valuation of between Rs 8 trillion (USD 109 billion) and Rs 10 trillion for the state-backed Life Insurance Corporation in what’s slated to be the nation’s biggest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.Also Read - OMG! Rs 900 Crore Deposited in Bank Accounts of 2 Boys In Bihar's Katihar, Officials Clueless!
LIC IPO Valuation, Price, Size Latest News
- The government is considering selling a 5-10 per cent stake in the company, which could raise between Rs 400 billion and Rs 1 trillion, according to the people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.
- The potential valuation is based on preliminary talks and may change after further discussions, due diligence and an official valuation report, the report said.
- The valuation is much lower than Jefferies’ estimate of Rs 19 trillion but in line with others including RBSA Advisors’ of about Rs 10 trillion to Rs 11.6 trillion.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is pushing ahead with LIC’s IPO to help plug a widening budget gap as it aims to raise Rs 1.75 trillion by March through divestments.
- The LIC sale is key to the government achieving this target.
- India may also allow foreign direct investment in the insurer to ensure diversified and strong demand across investors.