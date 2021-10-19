New Delhi: The Central government is pushing to get the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) done, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Bloomberg in an interview. “We are pushing to have it done. The problem is not that we don’t want it or we are pussyfooting on it now, it is more a question of doing the due process,” FM Sitharaman said.Also Read - LIC IPO: Government Sets 'Strict Timelines'; Details You Need to Know

FM Sitharaman has said a company of a size of LIC requires internal valuation “almost annually” but it “hasn’t been done”. “So the delay or the time that is being consumed is not due to the lack of political will to go ahead with the stated policy,” FM Sitharaman said, the Mint reported quoting Bloomberg. Also Read - LIC IPO: Two Big Updates That You Must Know

LIC IPO Launch, Release Date – Details You Need To Know