New Delhi: Two important updates have come pertaining to the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. First, the central government has shortlisted Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas for offering legal advice on upcoming mega IPO of India’s largest insurance company. Secondly, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian exuded confidence that the LIC IPO will hit the market by the “fourth quarter of this year”.

LIC IPO Date 2021 News