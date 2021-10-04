New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is aiming to file draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by next month, PTI has reported quoting the finance ministry official. “We target to bring the IPO within this fiscal and we have set strict timelines. The DRHP would be filed by November,” the official told PTI.Also Read - LIC IPO: Two Big Updates That You Must Know

LIC IPO Date, Valuation – Latest News