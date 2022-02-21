New Delhi: LIC IPO has become of of the most anticipated moments in the history of Indian share markets. The largest IPO in the history of India is expected to hit the bourses by March 31, 2022. According to a report by Reuters, the LIC IPO may open for applications on March 11, 2022. The IPO is expected to make LIC the company with the largest market cap in India.Also Read - Food Delivery Platform Swiggy To Launch $800 Million IPO. Details Here

LIC IPO for policyholders is more exciting. According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by the company with the SEBI recently, 10 per cent of shares have been reserved exclusively for the current policyholders of LIC. Also, according to DRHP, as of September 30, 2021, the company has over 28 crore policyholders. Also Read - Can You Apply For LIC IPO Using UPI? Know Here

Also, the company is planning to offload 31.6 crore shares in an offer-for-sale in the upcoming IPO. The IPO is also expected to help the government to meet the disinvestment target of the current year, which according to the Budget 2022, is set at Rs 78,000 crore. Also Read - LIC IPO: Policyholders of THIS Scheme Eligible For Discount On Shares

How Can Policyholders Apply For LIC IPO?