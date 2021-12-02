New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has asked its policyholders to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) in order to participate in the proposed initial public offering (IPO).Also Read - Delhi To Upgrade Sewage Treatment Plants To Fight Pollution, Produce Biogas

"In order to participate in any such public offering, policyholders will need to ensure that their PAN details are updated in the Corporation's records. Further subscribing to any public offering in India is only possible if you have a valid DEMAT account," LIC said in a public notice.

The public insurer has also said that LIC has been running advertisements urging policyholders to update their PAN details. This is pivotal to furnish a Know-Your-Customer (KYC). This will be important to take part in the proposed IPO when it hits the market.

How To Link PAN With LIC Policy

You need to visit LIC official website – https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/

Go to “Link PAN With Your Policy” section.

You need to enter details such as date of birth as per PAN, Gender, Email Id, PAN, full name as per PAN, and mobile number.

You need to write policy number.

How To Check PAN-LIC Link Status

You need to go to https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus?_ga=2.169731234.202851720.1631518943-1126136826.1622542500

Once you reach the page, you need to go to “PAN availability status in Policy” section.

You need to enter policy number, date of birth, and your number.