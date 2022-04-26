LIC IPO Date | New Delhi: The day seems to be very close now. According to the latest media reports, the LIC IPO date has been fixed for May 4. The LIC IPO will most likely open on May 4 and close on May 9. The reports seem to have brought some respite from the anxieties of the investors, who had been waiting for the LIC IPO for quite some time now. The ongoing Russia Ukraine war had led to a postponement in the LIC IPO date, which was earlier supposed to come before March 31.Also Read - Campus Activewear IPO Opens Today | Check GMP, Price, Everything You Need To Know Here

LIC IPO: Everything You Need To Know

LIC IPO Date : The IPO will most likely open for applications on May 4 and close on May 9.

LIC IPO Price : According to reports from various consultancy firms, the price band may be anywhere around Rs 950-1,000 per equity share. However, no official number has been revealed yet.

LIC IPO Valuation : The valuation of the company, accoding to actuarial firm Milliman, is expected to be around Rs 5.4 lakh crore. However, according to the government's intention of selling 3.5 per cent of its stake for Rs 21,000 crore, the valuation comes to be around Rs 6 lakh crore.

LIC IPO Amount : The government is aiming to sell 3.5 per cent of its stake in the company for Rs 21,000 crore. For this, it will sell 22 crore shares of LIC.

LIC IPO Date Postponed : The date of the IPO was earlier decided to be before March 31. But it was put on hold due to high market volatility owing to the Russia Ukraine war.

: The date of the IPO was earlier decided to be before March 31. But it was put on hold due to high market volatility owing to the Russia Ukraine war. LIC IPO Details: If the government does not launch the IPO by May 12, they will have to file a fresh LIC IPO DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The embedded value may also be affected.

The company is the fifth-biggest insurer in the world. If the government's plan becomes a success, it will be the biggest IPO India has seen so far.