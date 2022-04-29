LIC IPO | New Delhi: Early this week, the government of India announced the key details of the most anticipated IPO of the year, LIC IPO. According to the government’s announcement, the IPO will be priced at Rs 902-949 per equity share. To meet its disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the year 2022-23, the government aims to raise Rs 21,000 crore through the public offer. The IPO will open on May 4 and close on May 9 for investors. While for anchor investors, the issue will open on May 2.Also Read - EXPLAINED: What Is Open Network For Digital Commerce, How Will It Work And What’s In Store For Buyers, Sellers

LIC IPO: Key Details Here

LIC IPO Amount : The government is aiming to raise Rs 21,000 crore through the public issue.

: The government is aiming to raise Rs 21,000 crore through the public issue. LIC IPO Price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share.

The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share. LIC IPO Date: The IPO will open to the general public on May 4 and lose on May 9.

The IPO will open to the general public on May 4 and lose on May 9. LIC IPO Size : The size of the disinvestment was reduced by the government from 5 per cent to 3.5 per cent owing to high market volatility.

: The size of the disinvestment was reduced by the government from 5 per cent to 3.5 per cent owing to high market volatility. LIC IPO for Policyholders : The policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share in the LIC IPO.

: The policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share in the LIC IPO. LIC IPO for agents, and employees : They will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share in the IPO.

: They will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share in the IPO. LIC IPO Lot Size : An investor can apply for a minimum of 15 shares, which is the lot size for the IPO.

: An investor can apply for a minimum of 15 shares, which is the lot size for the IPO. LIC IPO Apply : The Demat account holders will be able to apply for the IPO through their broker.

: The Demat account holders will be able to apply for the IPO through their broker. LIC IPO DRHP : The DRHP was updated by the government and submitted with the SEBI last week.

: The DRHP was updated by the government and submitted with the SEBI last week. LIC IPO Details: If the government had missed the deadline of May 12, they would have been liable to submit the whole DRHP again with the SEBI.

LIC IPO: Buy or Not? Know Here