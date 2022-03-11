New Delhi: The final papers for LIC IPO will be filed by the government soon. According to media reports, the draft papers of the LIC IPO were cleared by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) earlier this week. The nod for IPO was given to the company within 22 days of filing the DRHP.Also Read - Sensex Might Hit 75,000 By December 2022: Report

The reports also stated that the government has also decided to wait and watch before launching the IPO, owing to the market volatility. The markets have been highly volatile due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. Also Read - Andy Murray Donates Prize Money to Ukrainian Children

“We have got the approval of the DRHP and the next step would be to file the RHP, which will give details of the price band and the actual number of shares. We are watching the situation, and soon we will take a call on the timing of the share sale”, PTI stated quoting an official. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Airstrike Hits Ukraine's Maternity Hospital in Port City of Mariupol, 17 Injured

As per the draft prospectus, LIC’s embedded value, which is a measure of the consolidated shareholders’ value in an insurance company, was pegged at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, by international actuarial firm Milliman Advisors.

At a 5 per cent stake dilution, the LIC IPO would be the biggest ever in the history of the Indian stock market and once listed, its market value would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS.

So far, the amount mobilised from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.