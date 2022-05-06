LIC IPO | New Delhi: The IPO of LIC, which opened for subscription on May 4, has been fully subscribed in just 2 days. According to media reports, the LIC IPO has been subscribed over 1.08 times. The policyholders’ portion has been subscribed 3.27 times and the employees’ portion oversubscribed 2.37 times. The retail portion has almost been subscribed fully. Friday, May 6, is the third day of the bidding for the IPO.Also Read - Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points In Early Trade; Here's Why

According to data available on BSE’s website, the portion of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) has also been almost half subscribed. The LIC IPO share allotment will take place on May 12 and shares will be listed on the bourses on May 17. Also Read - Important Update! LIC Public Offer to Remain Open for Subscription on Saturday and Sunday

LIC IPO GMP Today

According to reports, the grey market premium (LIC IPO GMP) was Rs 65 on Friday, the same as Thursday. The Rs 21,000 crore offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per share. Also Read - Delhivery IPO: Price Band Announced; Check GMP, Share Price, Other Details Here

For the ease of subscribers, the issue will remain open for subscription on Saturday and Sunday also. The size of the LIC IPO is expected to be the largest in India so far.