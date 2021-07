New Delhi: LIC IPO has received in-principle approval from the Union Cabinet. The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given in-principle approval to the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The central government has been planning to come up with the mega IPO of LIC in the ongoing financial year, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he is composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan