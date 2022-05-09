LIC IPO | New Delhi: Monday, May 9, 2022, marks the last day 6 or the last day for bidding for the LIC IPO. The public issue, which is expected to be India’s biggest till date, opened for bidding on May 4 and will close today. As of 11 AM, the IPO has been subscribed 1.99 times. The portion of policyholders has been subscribed 5.27 times and the employee quota has been subscribed 3.94 times. The retail portion has been subscribed 1.68 times.Also Read - LIC IPO | 3 Reasons Why Foreign Investors Are Showing Muted Interest In IPO

LIC IPO GMP

According to reports, the grey market premium or LIC IPO GMP was Rs 36 per equity share on Monday. If GMP has been falling due to the outflow of money from the markets amid heavy selling of shares and securities.

LIC IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details