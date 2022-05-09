LIC IPO | New Delhi: Monday, May 9, 2022, marks the last day 6 or the last day for bidding for the LIC IPO. The public issue, which is expected to be India’s biggest till date, opened for bidding on May 4 and will close today. As of 11 AM, the IPO has been subscribed 1.99 times. The portion of policyholders has been subscribed 5.27 times and the employee quota has been subscribed 3.94 times. The retail portion has been subscribed 1.68 times.Also Read - LIC IPO | 3 Reasons Why Foreign Investors Are Showing Muted Interest In IPO
LIC IPO GMP
According to reports, the grey market premium or LIC IPO GMP was Rs 36 per equity share on Monday. If GMP has been falling due to the outflow of money from the markets amid heavy selling of shares and securities. Also Read - LIC IPO GMP To Subscription Status: Everything You Should Know On Day 5
LIC IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details
- LIC IPO price: The price band has been fixed at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share by the government of India.
- LIC IPO size: The government aims to raise around Rs 21,000 crore from the IPO, making it the biggest IPO India has ever seen.
- LIC IPO lot size: One lot of LIC IPO comprises 15 LIC shares.
- LIC IPO application limit: One bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot whereas the maximum number of lots allowed for a single bidder is 14.
- LIC IPO investment limit: Minimum amount required to apply for the LIC IPO is Rs 14,235. The maximum amount allowed for a single retail investor is Rs 1,99,290.
- Discount for LIC policyholders: Policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share in the IPO.
- Discount for LIC employees: LIC employees and agents will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share.
- LIC IPO allotment date: The LIC IPO allocation will be announced on May 12, 2022.
- LIC IPO listing: Shares of LIC will likely list on BSE and NSE on May 17, 2022.
- LIC IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of LIC IPO.