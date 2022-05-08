LIC IPO | New Delhi: Sunday, May 8, marks the fifth day for the subscription of the LIC IPO. The IPO has received an overwhelming response from the investors. According to reports, the IPO has been subscribed 1.66 times. The investors have put in bids for 26.83 crore shares against the offer of 16.2 shares by the government of India. For the unversed, the government is aiming to raise Rs 21,000 crore through the public issue of the largest insurer in the country.Also Read - How Can Policyholders Apply For LIC IPO? Step-by-Step Guide Here

LIC IPO GMP

According to reports, the LIC IPO GMP stands at Rs 50 per share. The GMP has fallen in the last couple of days owing to a sharp sell-off in the capital markets by the investors. According to the latest estimates, the LIC IPO might list at Rs 1,009 per equity share, nearly 6 per cent higher than the upper price limit of Rs 949. Also Read - LIC IPO Fully Subscribed; Check GMP, Status Here

LIC IPO Subscription Status

The LIC IPO has been subscribed 1.66 times, as of estimates at the end of the fourth day of subscription. The policyholder quota has been subscribed 4.67 times and the employee quota has been subscribed 3.54 times. The quota of retail investors as well as non-institutional investors’ has also been subscribed fully. However, around 30 per cent of the quota of qualified institutional investors is still unsubscribed. Also Read - Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points In Early Trade; Here's Why

LIC IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details