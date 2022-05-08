LIC IPO | New Delhi: Sunday, May 8, marks the fifth day for the subscription of the LIC IPO. The IPO has received an overwhelming response from the investors. According to reports, the IPO has been subscribed 1.66 times. The investors have put in bids for 26.83 crore shares against the offer of 16.2 shares by the government of India. For the unversed, the government is aiming to raise Rs 21,000 crore through the public issue of the largest insurer in the country.Also Read - How Can Policyholders Apply For LIC IPO? Step-by-Step Guide Here
LIC IPO GMP
According to reports, the LIC IPO GMP stands at Rs 50 per share. The GMP has fallen in the last couple of days owing to a sharp sell-off in the capital markets by the investors. According to the latest estimates, the LIC IPO might list at Rs 1,009 per equity share, nearly 6 per cent higher than the upper price limit of Rs 949. Also Read - LIC IPO Fully Subscribed; Check GMP, Status Here
LIC IPO Subscription Status
The LIC IPO has been subscribed 1.66 times, as of estimates at the end of the fourth day of subscription. The policyholder quota has been subscribed 4.67 times and the employee quota has been subscribed 3.54 times. The quota of retail investors as well as non-institutional investors’ has also been subscribed fully. However, around 30 per cent of the quota of qualified institutional investors is still unsubscribed. Also Read - Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points In Early Trade; Here's Why
LIC IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details
- LIC IPO price: The price band has been fixed at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share by the government of India.
- LIC IPO size: The government aims to raise around Rs 21,000 crore from the IPO, making it the biggest IPO India has ever seen.
- LIC IPO lot size: One lot of LIC IPO comprises 15 LIC shares.
- LIC IPO application limit: One bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot whereas the maximum number of lots allowed for a single bidder is 14.
- LIC IPO investment limit: Minimum amount required to apply for the LIC IPO is Rs 14,235. The maximum amount allowed for a single retail investor is Rs 1,99,290.
- Discount for LIC policyholders: Policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share in the IPO.
- Discount for LIC employees: LIC employees and agents will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share.
- LIC IPO allotment date: The LIC IPO allocation will be announced on May 12, 2022.
- LIC IPO listing: Shares of LIC will likely list on BSE and NSE on May 17, 2022.
- LIC IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of LIC IPO.