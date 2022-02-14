New Delhi: LIC IPO date is approaching swiftly. On Sunday, the government filed the Draft Red Herring Proposal (DRHP) for the LIC IPO with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). According to a report by Mint, the company has decided to sell 5 per cent of the stake for Rs 63,000 crore, making it the biggest IPO of India so far. The embedded value has been fixed at about Rs 5.4 lakh crore.Also Read - Stocks To Buy Today: Shares For Profitable Trade On February 14

LIC IPO date 2022 will be announced soon but according to the government, the IPO will most probably hit the bourses before March 31, 2022. The company has offered to sell over 31 crore shares. Employees of the biggest insurer in the country and policyholders will get an additional discount on the LIC IPO share price.

Apart from this, 10 per cent of shares have been especially reserved for the policyholders. For this, it is mandatory for the policyholders to link their PAN cards with their LIC Policy.

How To Link PAN Card With Your LIC Policy?

The investors can follow the below-mentioned steps to link their PAN Card and the LIC Policy. This will make them eligible for the 10 per cent reserved shares at a discounted price.