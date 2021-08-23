New Delhi: Once LIC IPO hits the share market, around 60 per cent of the insurance business will be with listed companies, Additional Secretary in the Finance Ministry Amit Agarwal said. Earlier in July, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given its in-principle approval for the listing of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).Also Read - Vastu For Home Interiors: 5 Important Tips to Reinforce Positive Vibes in Your Kid's Bedroom

LIC IPO Latest News – All You Need To Know