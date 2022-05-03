LIC IPO Latest Update: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will launch its biggest initial public offer (IPO) on Wednesday. Notably, the offer will open for subscription on May 4 and the last day to subscribe to the IPO is May 9 (Monday). The Central through this offer will be liquidating its 3.5 percent stake in the corporation, and aims to mop up about Rs 21,000 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 902 – 949 per share.Also Read - LIC IPO To Open For Subscription Tomorrow; GMP, Price, Key Details You Need To Know

Being the largest life insurer in India across the parameters of GWP (gross written premium) and NBP (new business premium), LIC has a market share of 61.4 percent in NBP (individual and group), compared to the nearest competitor, which has a market share of 9.16 percent on an NBP basis (individual and group). As of December 31, 2021, LIC had 2,048 branch offices and 1,559 satellite offices in India, covering 91 percent of all districts in the country. Also Read - 'Ghost of Kiev' Pilot Only A Superhero-Legend? Here's What Ukraine Air Force Command Said

LIC IPO: Who can buy shares and who cannot?

As per the updates, the Central government is selling 22,13,74,920 shares in LIC targeting to raise about Rs 21,000 crore. The offer would open to institutional and retail buyers first. Also Read - LIC IPO Opens Next Week: Here’s How SBI Customers Can Invest Through YONO App

Out of 22.13 crore LIC shares on offer, over 9.88 crore shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers and over 2.96 crore shares for non-institutional buyers. Apart from this, over 15,81,249 shares and 2,21,37,492 shares are reserved for employees and policyholders.

However, it should be noted that the NRI policyholders and policy holders who do not reside in India are not eligible to apply for the IPO under the portion reserved for policyholders.

As per the Policyholder Reservation category, if it is a joint holder policy, only one of the two can apply for the equity shares.

