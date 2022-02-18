LIC IPO Latest Update: Touted as the country’s biggest-ever IPO at $8 billion, India’s state-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told news agency Reuters. “The book will open for bidding by other investors a couple of days later,” Reuters report quoted citing sources.Also Read - Indian Share Market Falls For Third Straight Day Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Moreover, the initial public offering (IPO) by LIC is expected to obtain regulatory approval by the first week of March after which an indicative marketing price band will be set, the report suggested.

However, LIC declined to comment on the matter. On the other hand, a finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment on the matter.

The reports also claimed that the LIC IPO launch schedule could change, though for now the issuer was working to meet the timelines.

The share of the LIC could be priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,100 each, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday.

In this matter the pricing could change after assessing investor appetite and discussions with the government, the Bloomberg report further added.

Last week, LIC had filed a draft IPO prospectus with the market regulator SEBI to sell 5% of the Central government’s stake to potentially raise nearly $8 billion.

Sources had told news agency Reuters last month that LIC could begin issuing public shares by mid-March, however, they could not elaborate further on the matter.