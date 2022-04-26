LIC IPO Latest Update: The LIC on Tuesday fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per share for the Rs 21,000 crore public offer that is likely to open on May 4, sources close to the development told news agency PTI. As per the updates, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would offer a Rs 60 discount for policyholders and Rs 40 for retail investors and employees.Also Read - Everything You Need To Know About Mother Of All IPOs | LIC IPO

The issue is likely to open for subscription on May 4 and is expected to close on May 9. In February this year, the Centre had planned to sell a 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares of the insurance behemoth and had filed draft papers with Sebi. Also Read - LIC IPO Likely To Open On May 4 And Close On May 9: Report

However, the IPO plans faced trouble due to the ongoing market volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Last week, the government decided to lower the issue size to 3.5 per cent. Also Read - Updated LIC IPO DRHP Reportedly Filed By Government With SEBI

The sources further added that Initial Public Offering (IPO) would open on May 2 for anchor investors, and on May 4 to May 9 for investors.

Last week, the LIC board approved a cut in its IPO issue size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent. As per the latest developments, the Centre will now sell 3.5 per cent of its stake in LIC for Rs 21,000 crore, valuing the insurance behemoth at 6 lakh crore.