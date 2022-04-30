LIC IPO Latest Update: As LIC IPO is all set to open next week, the State Bank of India (SBI) in a tweet has asked its customers to open Demat and trading accounts on YONO ahead of the launch of the mega IPO. On Saturday, SBI tweeted saying, “Start your investment journey today!” In the latest tweet, the SBI said that “foster your investments right with SBI securities.”Also Read - LIC IPO To List On The Bourses On May 17; Key Dates To Remember

Prior to this, the SBI had also released a similar notification for LIC IPO investments through SBI Securities Demat and trading account. However, to begin their investment, customers need to follow a few steps, the SBI said.

Start your investment journey today! Open your demat and trading account on YONO now with no account opening charges & DP AMC completely waived off for first year. Download YONO now!#SBISecurities #Investments #IPO #AmritMahotsav #AzadiKaAmritMahotsavWithSBI @_sbisecurities pic.twitter.com/0dGe9pB51Q — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 30, 2022



Here’s how to do it? To invest in LIC IPO, one needs to log onto YONO and then go to ‘Investments’ open and then open their Demat and trading account. After it is done, then investors can easily bid for LIC IPO.

Apart from this, the SBI has also waived off opening charges and DP AMC for the first year of the Demat and trading account.

In the tweet, the SBI said, “Open your Demat and trading account on YONO now with no account opening charges and DP AMC completely waived off for the first year. Download YONO now!”

The investors must note that LIC will launch its IPO on 4 May 2022 and will be available for subscription till 9 May 2022. The IPO will be open for anchor investors on 2 May 2022.

For the unversed, the LIC IPO comprises an offer for sale up to Rs 20,557 crore where the Central government will sell its 3.5% stake. A total number of 22.10 crore equity shares are set to be offered under the issue on that day.