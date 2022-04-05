LIC IPO Latest Update: The Central government is likely to launch Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) initial public offering by May, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The Centre may offer to sell more than 5 per cent stake through the public offer, the report added.Also Read - LIC IPO Final Papers To Be Filed With SEBI Soon: Report

Sources close to the development told the news channel that the Central government is in touch with bankers and advisors to finalise the company's draft red-herring prospectus for the IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, the LIC has already received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through an initial share sale. As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi, the Centre will sell over 31 crore equity shares of LIC, a portion of which will be reserved for anchor investors.

As per the report, nearly 10 per cent of the IPO size will also be reserved for policyholders, while up to 35 per cent will also be reserved for retail investors.

Notably, the LIC IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) by the Central government and there will not be any fresh issue of shares by LIC. The Central government holds a 100 per cent stake or over 632.49 crore shares in LIC.

The sources told the news channel that the Centre has time till May 12 to launch the LIC IPO without filing fresh papers with Sebi. “We have a window till May 12 to launch the IPO based on the papers filed with SEBI. We are watching the volatility and will file the RHP giving the price band soon,” an official was quoted as saying by CNBC-TV18.

It must be noted that the DHRP was filed on February 13. The LIC IPO will be the biggest ever public offering in the Indian stock market’s history with the five per cent stake dilution. And once listed, the market valuation of the LIC will be comparable to top companies like RIL and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).