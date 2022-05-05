LIC IPO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks to keep their window open to allow applications for LIC IPO even on Sunday paving for the largest IPO to be available for subscription on weekends as well. LIC IPO has also inched closer to being fully subscribed, on the second day of its issue.Also Read - Home Loan Customers ATTENTION! Here's Your Strategy To Beat Rising Interest Rates

Data on NSE showed that LIC IPO received bids of 15,78,86,370 equity shares against the offered size of 16,20,78,067 equity shares – subscribing by 97% against the total. Also Read - Explained | 5 Ways In Which Repo Rate, CRR Hike By RBI Will Impact You

The initial public offering of country’s largest life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India has subscribed 1.02 times, receiving bids for 16.48 crore equity shares against offer size of 16.2 crore equity shares. Also Read - IPO : Top 5 Biggest IPOs Listed in India | Watch Video

LIC IPO: Policyholders’ Portion

The portion set aside for policyholders portion has been subscribed 3.07 times, staff 2.2 times, and retail investors subscribed 92 percent

QIBs bid for 40 percent shares of their allotted quota

NII lapped up 47 percent of their portion

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue

The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

On Wednesday, RBI in a statement said, “the Government of India, in order to facilitate bidding for LIC IPO, has requested that all bank branches designated to process ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) applications may be kept open for public on May 8, 2022 (Sunday).”

“The matter has been examined and it has been decided that banks may keep all their ASBA designated branches open on May 8, 2022 (Sunday) for the above purpose,” RBI added.

Earlier, bidding in LIC IPO was allowed only on May 7 (Saturday), and then it was suppose to resume on May 9 which would be the last date of the issue. However, now investors can bid for the IPO without any gap.

LIC IPO opened on May 4 and is available till May 9. Thursday, was the second day of the IPO.